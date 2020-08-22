Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 199
College: California
Experience: 9th season
Outlook: Jones finished last season with 62 receptions for 779 yards (12.6 avg) and nine touchdowns in 13 games. His nine touchdowns tied for fourth most in the NFL. Since 2017, Jones has totaled 23 receiving touchdowns, tied for the fourth most among active players in that span.
Teammate Kenny Golladay led the NFL with 11 touchdowns last year, making him and Jones a terrific one-two punch on the outside for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense.
Jones is one of only six active players in the NFL to have at least 345 receptions, an average of 14.5 yards per reception, and score at least 40 receiving touchdowns. When he's on the field, he produces.
Jones has had a terrific start to training camp. He and Golladay have seemingly picked up right where they left off in Darrell Bevell's offense last season. Jones can stretch the field and has terrific body control high pointing the football and making catches along the sideline. He'll be a big part of this offense in 2020, as long as he stays healthy.
Practice report: It was another dominant day for Jones on the outside Saturday, which we've become accustomed to through the first five practices of camp open to the media.
Jones got a step on cornerback Justin Coleman in the first team period of practice and made a terrific deep over-the-shoulder catch for a big gain down the left sideline.
In one-on-one drills against the defensive backs, Jones put a terrific stutter-step move on cornerback Darryl Roberts to get by him deep down the left sideline, and then made a terrific adjustment back to a ball that was a little under-thrown to still make the play.
He had another big play down the left sideline in a two-minute team period to help set up his eventual 1-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone to win the period for the offense.
Jones had himself a day Saturday, and he's really had a terrific start to his training camp.
Quotable: "The people that we have, you look to the left, you look to the right, we have ballers," Jones said of the talent returning and added on offense. "That's something that's very exciting. Obviously it's our second year in Bevell's offense, which we love. The excitement is definitely up and we're just glad we're all in here together and finally getting some football done."