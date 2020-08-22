Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Practice report: It was another dominant day for Jones on the outside Saturday, which we've become accustomed to through the first five practices of camp open to the media.

Jones got a step on cornerback Justin Coleman in the first team period of practice and made a terrific deep over-the-shoulder catch for a big gain down the left sideline.

In one-on-one drills against the defensive backs, Jones put a terrific stutter-step move on cornerback Darryl Roberts to get by him deep down the left sideline, and then made a terrific adjustment back to a ball that was a little under-thrown to still make the play.

He had another big play down the left sideline in a two-minute team period to help set up his eventual 1-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone to win the period for the offense.

Jones had himself a day Saturday, and he's really had a terrific start to his training camp.