training-camp-news

Presented by

Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Aug 22, 2020 at 01:19 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MARVIN JONES JR.

Position: Wide receiver

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 199

College: California

Experience: 9th season

Outlook: Jones finished last season with 62 receptions for 779 yards (12.6 avg) and nine touchdowns in 13 games. His nine touchdowns tied for fourth most in the NFL. Since 2017, Jones has totaled 23 receiving touchdowns, tied for the fourth most among active players in that span.

Teammate Kenny Golladay led the NFL with 11 touchdowns last year, making him and Jones a terrific one-two punch on the outside for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense.

Jones is one of only six active players in the NFL to have at least 345 receptions, an average of 14.5 yards per reception, and score at least 40 receiving touchdowns. When he's on the field, he produces.

Jones has had a terrific start to training camp. He and Golladay have seemingly picked up right where they left off in Darrell Bevell's offense last season. Jones can stretch the field and has terrific body control high pointing the football and making catches along the sideline. He'll be a big part of this offense in 2020, as long as he stays healthy.

Practice report: It was another dominant day for Jones on the outside Saturday, which we've become accustomed to through the first five practices of camp open to the media.

Jones got a step on cornerback Justin Coleman in the first team period of practice and made a terrific deep over-the-shoulder catch for a big gain down the left sideline.

In one-on-one drills against the defensive backs, Jones put a terrific stutter-step move on cornerback Darryl Roberts to get by him deep down the left sideline, and then made a terrific adjustment back to a ball that was a little under-thrown to still make the play.

He had another big play down the left sideline in a two-minute team period to help set up his eventual 1-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone to win the period for the offense.

Jones had himself a day Saturday, and he's really had a terrific start to his training camp.

Quotable: "The people that we have, you look to the left, you look to the right, we have ballers," Jones said of the talent returning and added on offense. "That's something that's very exciting. Obviously it's our second year in Bevell's offense, which we love. The excitement is definitely up and we're just glad we're all in here together and finally getting some football done."

Related Content

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 5 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

Stafford talks UGA donation, preparing for regular season

Quarterback Matthew Stafford talked to reporters Friday about his $1.5 million pledge to the University of Georgia and how he's preparing for the start of the regular season.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

Okudah building his confidence by making plays in camp

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah said making plays in training camp practice is helping him build the confidence he needs to play at the NFL level.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai
news

Camp Spotlight: Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of linebacker Jahlani Tavai during Day 4 of open training camp practice.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye
news

Oruwariye picking up where he left off last season

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was really coming along toward the end of his rookie season last year, and now in training camp he's picked up right where he left off.
Running back Kerryon Johnson
news

Camp Spotlight: Running back Kerryon Johnson

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of running back Kerryon Johnson during Day 3 of open training camp practice.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow
news

Ragnow 'feeling confident' heading into third NFL season

Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow is feeling confident heading into his third NFL season and second season at center.
Running back D'Andre Swift
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How are the rookies looking so far?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions continue training camp practices.
Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai
news

New Lion Halapoulivaati Vaitai settling in at right tackle

After signing with the Lions this offseason, offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai is settling in at right tackle.

Advertising