Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 57: Cam Sutton & Glover Quin talk Lions' secondary, Jaguars practices

Aug 18, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Lions' preseason win over the New York Giants and this week's joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars. To start, Lions legend Glover Quin joins Tim in-studio to talk about his life in retirement, the alternate broadcast of the Lions’ first preseason game and what he saw from the team in Wednesday's joint practice against Jacksonville. After that, Cam Sutton stops by to discuss the first few weeks of his first training camp in Detroit, playing alongside C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Brian Branch and how the defense had held up in the joint practices. Check back next week for a recap of Lions-Jaguars and more as the team travels to Carolina to close out the 2023 preseason!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Glover Quin on retirement, Preseason Week 1 observations
  • 15:47: Cam Sutton on his first camp as a Lion, Brian Branch, C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 56: Sam LaPorta on Lions-Giants practices & 2023 NFC North breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with tight end Sam LaPorta and NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 55: Taylor Decker & more talk start of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down camp with Taylor Decker, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan and Ben Solak.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 54: Peter King previews 2023 Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman speaks to NBC Sports' Peter King.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 53: Wayne Blair on new-look Lions defense & his love for coaching

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions defensive quality control coach Wayne Blair.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 52: David Corrao breaks down Lions' edge rushers entering training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions outside linebackers coach David Corrao.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 22: John Cominsky talks d-line and hometown football camp

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 51: Marvin Jones Jr. on returning to Lions, plus minicamp observations

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to recap minicamp.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 50: Steve Oliver & Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Lions' offensive line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 21: Jason Cabinda, fullback & future sports broadcaster

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions fullback Jason Cabinda.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 49: Cam Davis & Alim McNeill talk Lions defensive line as OTAs begin

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions assistant defensive line coach Cameron Davis and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 20: Heading home to Kansas City with Charles Harris

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris.
Advertising