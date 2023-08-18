Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 57: Cam Sutton & Glover Quin talk Lions' secondary, Jaguars practices

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Lions' preseason win over the New York Giants and this week's joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars. To start, Lions legend Glover Quin joins Tim in-studio to talk about his life in retirement, the alternate broadcast of the Lions’ first preseason game and what he saw from the team in Wednesday's joint practice against Jacksonville. After that, Cam Sutton stops by to discuss the first few weeks of his first training camp in Detroit, playing alongside C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Brian Branch and how the defense had held up in the joint practices. Check back next week for a recap of Lions-Jaguars and more as the team travels to Carolina to close out the 2023 preseason!