Calvin Johnson releases statement on his future

WR Calvin Johnson (Photo: Detroit Lions)



Johnson's dealt with knee, ankle and finger issues the past few seasons.

"We obviously have profound respect for Calvin and certainly understand and appreciate his decision to give proper thought and consideration to his football future," the Lions said in a statement.

Johnson's widely considered the franchise's best player since Barry Sanders after drafting him No. 2 overall in the 2007 draft.

He holds the NFL single-season receiving record at 1,964 yards set in 2012. His production has dipped since that feat, but he still caught 88 passes for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

He dealt with an ankle injury most of this season that required rest and management by the team throughout the course of the week to get him ready for gameday. He was listed as questionable on seven of the team's final eight injury reports.

Johnson has four years remaining on the seven-year, $113.45 million contract he signed before the 2013 season. He's scheduled to make nearly $16 million next season and count $24 million on the salary cap.

Something seemed a little strange in his behavior following Detroit's 24-20 win in Chicago to the end the season.

He kept the football after his third-quarter touchdown and shared an emotional moment with quarterback Matthew Stafford as the two were walking off the field. When asked about it after the game, Stafford declined to comment on what was said between the two.