Caldwell: Lions have a 'very competitive situation' at safety

Apr 07, 2016 at 12:41 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Competition breeds success in this league, and one of the main objectives Lions general manager Bob Quinn had in free agency was improving the overall depth and talent on this roster.

Quinn signed multiple veteran players in free agency with starting experience in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. In doing so, the competition this spring and into training camp at a number of spots should be fun to watch.

One of those competitions to keep a close eye on will be for the starting strong safety spot opposite starting free safety and Pro Bowler Glover Quin.

The team signed former Saints starter Rafael Bush, 28, and brief starter in New England Tavon Wilson, 26, via free agency to compete with Don Carey and Isaiah Johnson for the job.

Both Bush and Wilson said in conference calls after their signings that nothing has been promised to either of them other than the chance to compete.

"It's up to me to develop my role on this football team," Wilson said. "And that's what I'm going to do. I take it one day at a time. I'm just here trying to learn everybody and get familiar with everything and when that time comes to develop my role, I'll have an opportunity to do that."

Wilson started four games as a rookie in 2012 for New England after being a second-round pick out of Illinois, but he was mainly a special teams performer the last three seasons. In Detroit, he'll be given an opportunity to win a role on defense.

"I can see that," Caldwell said of Wilson playing defense in Detroit at last month's NFL League Meetings. "It's going to be a very competitive situation at that position.

"He's a guy that's had a lot of experience in a system that's certainly proven to be very good. He's a guy that works extremely hard. Additionally, he played special teams. I know he's looking forward to an opportunity to compete."

So is Bush, whose 2015 season lasted just 21 snaps before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the opener.

Bush enters his sixth NFL season following previous stints with Atlanta (2010), Denver (2011) and New Orleans (2012-15). He's played in 46 career games and has 14 starts over the last three seasons.

"Rafael has played a lot of football," Caldwell said. "You can tell that he certainly had a real good sense of the defensive schemes he's been in. He's been in a complex one where they did quite a bit and expected him to do a bunch.

"He's a guy that can also play deep and play in the box. He's a willing tackler. He'll get after you. He throws his body around and he wants to be good. He's got a real desire to be a great player. We're looking forward to working with him."

Johnson should be a much better player in year two with an opportunity to get a full offseason under his belt, and Carey has worn a number of different hats over the years in Teryl Austin's defense.

There will be a new look to the back end of Austin's defense, but exactly how it looks will depend on who rises to the top at the end of August.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising