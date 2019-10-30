By the numbers: Week 8

0: Number of incompletions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half of Sunday's 31-26 win over the New York Giants. Stafford completed all 12 of his pass attempts in the final 30 minutes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He is the only player to finish any half this season with at least 10 pass attempts, a 100-percent completion percentage, 145 passing yards and two touchdowns. The last player to do so was Tony Romo against Philadelphia in 2012.
2: The average distance (measured in yards) this season between wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the nearest defender at the time of a catch or incompletion. It's tied for the second lowest average among all pass catchers. Golladay has strong hands, and has proven he can make contested catches.
8.2: Stafford is averaging 8.2 air yards per completion, which is a metric of how far the ball is flying through the air, on average, on passes that are completed. Stafford is second in the NFL in that category to only Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston (8.5).
9: Fumble recoveries for the Lions on the season, which leads the NFL.
13: Detroit's forced 13 fumbles in seven games, which also leads the league.
17: The combined number of special teams tackles for Miles Killebrew and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Killebrew's nine leads the NFL and Reeves-Maybin's eight are second.
28: The number of negative plays the defense has generated, which includes all pass and run plays that result in negative yards, excluding kneel downs. Only Miami has generated fewer (14) than Detroit. For comparisons sake, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Buffalo lead the league with 50 apiece. San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams have 49.
31: The Lions rank 31st in total defense, allowing 420.4 yards of offense to opponents per game. Only Cincinnati (435.8) is allowing more.
51: Matt Prater made his 51st field goal of 50-plus yards Sunday putting him only one behind Jason Hanson (52) for the second most in NFL history.
660 & 8: Those are the passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed by the Lions' defense over the last two weeks to Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones. Detroit currently ranks 30th in the NFL in passing defense (289.5).