By the numbers: Week 8

0: Number of incompletions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half of Sunday's 31-26 win over the New York Giants. Stafford completed all 12 of his pass attempts in the final 30 minutes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He is the only player to finish any half this season with at least 10 pass attempts, a 100-percent completion percentage, 145 passing yards and two touchdowns. The last player to do so was Tony Romo against Philadelphia in 2012.

2: The average distance (measured in yards) this season between wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the nearest defender at the time of a catch or incompletion. It's tied for the second lowest average among all pass catchers. Golladay has strong hands, and has proven he can make contested catches.