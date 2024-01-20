Buccaneers Roundup: Baker Mayfield: Road games fit our identity

The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon for a chance at a spot in the NFC Championship game.
Last time out: The Lions squeaked out a 24-23 victory for their first playoff win since 1992. Detroit scored on their first three possessions to establish a 21-10 lead and Michael Badgley's third quarter field goal ended up being the difference maker. Quarterback Jared Goff finished 22 of 27 for 277 yards, connecting with his favorite target Amon-Ra St. Brown seven times for 110 yards including a game-winning first-down pass late in the fourth quarter.
Despite giving up 425 total net yards, Detroit's defense came up with three crucial red-zone stops that forced Rams field goals.
Tampa Bay upset the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was red hot, throwing for 337 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 119.8 passer rating. The Bucs established a solid run game, totaling 119 yards with Rachaad White's 72 yards leading the way.
Defensively the Bucs were perfect on third and fourth down. Philadelphia finished 0-for-9 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. The Eagles were also held to just 42 total yards rushing and a scoreless second half.
Comparison: This will be the ninth playoff game the Bucs have been in since the 2020 season, but Mayfield has been in just three postseason games in his career. For the Lions this will be just their second playoff game in that span, but Goff brings a veteran experience under center with seven postseason games under his belt.
Matchups: Can either team establish a run game? When these two last played the Lions recorded 40 rushing yards and Tampa Bay slightly topped that with 46 yards. Detroit should hope to win that battle this time around with a rushing attack averaging 135.9 yards per game while the Bucs are last in the league averaging just 88.8. Both defensive units are ranked in the top five in the league in rushing yards allowed.
In their last meeting: Detroit won, 20-6, Week 6 at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions' defense held the Bucs to just two field goals. Goff had one of his best games all season, passing for 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The overall series: The Lions lead the series 32-29 over Tampa Bay.
Matchup odds: ESPN Analytics gives the Lions a 63.4 percent chance to advance to the NFC Championship game.
Here are 5 Buccaneers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', ready to invade Motor City
Quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks with media about preparing for the loud atmosphere of Ford Field and the team's bigger goals going forward … WATCH
2. Cade Otton, Chase McLaughlin set Bucs playoff records
Tight end Cade Otton and kicker Chase McLaughlin played big roles in the Bucs win over the Eagles … READ MORE
3. Baker Mayfield: Road games fit our identity
Mayfield and the Buccaneers have enjoyed playing as underdogs and their matchup with Detroit in a raucous Ford Field gives them another shot at it ... READ MORE
4. Chris Godwin on the importance of finishing, executing vs. the Lions
Wide receiver Chris Godwin talks with media about how important the right mindset is in a playoff game and the challenge of going up against the Lions' secondary ... WATCH
5. Dave Canales' message to the team ahead of Divisional Round
Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales discusses how his unit is preparing for Detroit's physical defense and his respect for the Lions' coaching staff ... WATCH
View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.