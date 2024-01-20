Buccaneers Roundup: Baker Mayfield: Road games fit our identity

The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon for a chance at a spot in the NFC Championship game.

Last time out: The Lions squeaked out a 24-23 victory for their first playoff win since 1992. Detroit scored on their first three possessions to establish a 21-10 lead and Michael Badgley's third quarter field goal ended up being the difference maker. Quarterback Jared Goff finished 22 of 27 for 277 yards, connecting with his favorite target Amon-Ra St. Brown seven times for 110 yards including a game-winning first-down pass late in the fourth quarter.

Despite giving up 425 total net yards, Detroit's defense came up with three crucial red-zone stops that forced Rams field goals.

Tampa Bay upset the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was red hot, throwing for 337 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 119.8 passer rating. The Bucs established a solid run game, totaling 119 yards with Rachaad White's 72 yards leading the way.

Defensively the Bucs were perfect on third and fourth down. Philadelphia finished 0-for-9 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. The Eagles were also held to just 42 total yards rushing and a scoreless second half.