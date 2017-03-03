 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bolles turned his life around to get to NFL Combine

Mar 03, 2017 at 03:24 AM

Garett Bolles' path to the NFL Combine has been a long and complicated one.

He was a lost kid as a teenager, who got into drugs and ran into trouble with the law. He was suspended or kicked out of five different schools, according to published reports, and even spent time in jail.

He was eventually kicked out of his own house, which prompted the beginning of his transformation from juvenile delinquent to top NFL Draft prospect.

That process was kick-started when Greg Freeman (Bolles' former Lacrosse coach) and his family took Bolles in, and put him on the straight and narrow path.

"When the Freeman family came and picked me off the street, that became my family," Bolles said. "I love them dearly. They changed my life forever. I'm the man I am today because of them."

To see Bolles Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, calm and collected as the media peppered him with questions about his past, it reminds us that anyone can change their path in life.

"I grew up in a rough childhood and things like that," Bolles said Thursday. "You guys know my story. I'm a changed man and I know exactly what I want and where I'm going. I just got married a year ago and I have a son, so I have to take care of them."

Bolles, 24, spent a couple years in the garage repair business before getting back into football at Snow College, a two-year state college in rural central Utah, and then one year at the University of Utah.

He is now among the top tackle prospects in this draft. Bolles (6-5, 297) has played offensive tackle just three years, which makes him a bit of a raw prospect, but it also means he has a very high ceiling given his athletic traits.

The Lions could have a need at right tackle depending on what happens in free agency, and Bolles could potentially end up being an option for them at pick 21.

While Bolles has certainly changed his life off the field, on it, he says he's still a "nasty prick."

"When I'm on the field, I want to put people in the dirt," he said. "That's what I'm here for. As an offensive lineman, you want to be the nastiest prick you can be. Whoever is in front of me, I'm going to drive him and put him in the dirt.

"I'm just going to try and be that every single day and when I come off the field, I love my family, and I just learned how to turn the switch and just go back to the new Garett.

Is there any chance that Bolles could revert back to his old self? Could the mistakes of his past catch up with him once again in the NFL?

"I don't even know the old Garett, if you guys are wondering," he said. "I don't even know who that old Garett is. I know the new Garett.

"I know exactly what I want to do and I'm just grateful to be here. It's a great experience and I'm really looking forward to living my dream some day of playing in the National Football League."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising