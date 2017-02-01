Bob Quinn talks Super Bowl, scouting and more

"I never put timelines on anything. We're working hard. I know our players are excited to get back here in a couple months to get into training for next year."

The Lions were 9-7 and made the NFC playoff field as a wild card in Quinn's first season as GM. However, they lost the last three games of the regular season and were eliminated in the wild card round with a 26-6 loss at Seattle.

There were no specific questions or comments about any Lions players in the interview on WJR, but Quinn did talk about scouting in reference to a question about the "Patriot way" of building a roster.

Football character is a key trait in the evaluation process, Quinn said.

"It's a huge component," Quinn said. "I ask our scouts here in Detroit all the time, 'Does this guy love football?' If they hesitate a little bit, they say, 'Well, yeah, he likes it ... ' I make a note that we need to do a little more work on that player.

"At the end of the day, the NFL is a hard game. It's a hard business. It's a long season. If you have guys in your locker room who don't love the game, they don't love the grind of it, they don't love getting in here early watching extra film, doing extra stuff in the weight room – over the course of the season it gets long for them.

"When the games matter most in late November, December, January, February, those guys aren't going to perform up to what their athletic ability is. I think that's something I put a lot of emphasis on here."

Quinn stressed the value of a commitment from ownership that the Patriots and Falcons have in Robert Kraft and Arthur Blank respectively, saying he also has it in Detroit with Martha Firestone Ford.