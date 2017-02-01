Bob Quinn talks Super Bowl, scouting and more

Feb 01, 2017 at 04:25 AM

Bob Quinn isn't making a pick for the winner of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots – his team he worked for for 16 seasons before being hired as general manger of the Detroit Lions a year ago -- but he wants the Lions to play for a championship as soon as possible.

"I'm going to take a pass on picking the game," Quinn said Wednesday on the Frank Beckmann show on WJR-760, citing close friends in the front offices of both teams. "I don't want to make anybody mad. I'm rooting for a really close game.

"The second part of the question, hopefully sooner rather than later. We're working hard day and night here in Allen Park, trying to get ready for next season – the draft and free agency.

Touchdown Tuesday: Defense and Special Teams

View photos of Detroit Lions defense and special teams touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Andre Roberts
1 / 21
Andre Roberts
2 / 21
Andre Roberts
3 / 21
Andre Roberts
4 / 21
Andre Roberts
5 / 21
Andre Roberts
6 / 21
Andre Roberts
7 / 21
Andre Roberts
8 / 21
Andre Roberts
9 / 21
Andre Roberts
10 / 21
Andre Roberts
11 / 21
Andre Roberts
12 / 21
Andre Roberts
13 / 21
Andre Roberts, Johnson Bademosi and Brandon Copeland
14 / 21
Rafael Bush
15 / 21
Rafael Bush
16 / 21
Rafael Bush and Ziggy Ansah
17 / 21
Rafael Bush
18 / 21
Rafael Bush and Ziggy Ansah
19 / 21
Rafael Bush
20 / 21
Rafael Bush, Glover Quin, Tahir Whitehead and Miles Killebrew
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I never put timelines on anything. We're working hard. I know our players are excited to get back here in a couple months to get into training for next year."

The Lions were 9-7 and made the NFC playoff field as a wild card in Quinn's first season as GM. However, they lost the last three games of the regular season and were eliminated in the wild card round with a 26-6 loss at Seattle.

There were no specific questions or comments about any Lions players in the interview on WJR, but Quinn did talk about scouting in reference to a question about the "Patriot way" of building a roster.

Football character is a key trait in the evaluation process, Quinn said.

"It's a huge component," Quinn said. "I ask our scouts here in Detroit all the time, 'Does this guy love football?' If they hesitate a little bit, they say, 'Well, yeah, he likes it ... ' I make a note that we need to do a little more work on that player.

"At the end of the day, the NFL is a hard game. It's a hard business. It's a long season. If you have guys in your locker room who don't love the game, they don't love the grind of it, they don't love getting in here early watching extra film, doing extra stuff in the weight room – over the course of the season it gets long for them.

"When the games matter most in late November, December, January, February, those guys aren't going to perform up to what their athletic ability is. I think that's something I put a lot of emphasis on here."

Quinn stressed the value of a commitment from ownership that the Patriots and Falcons have in Robert Kraft and Arthur Blank respectively, saying he also has it in Detroit with Martha Firestone Ford.

"It starts off with the leadership of the teams," Quinn said. "We're obviously lucky here in Detroit to have Mrs. Ford in that category as well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising