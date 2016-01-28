Bob Quinn talks front office structure

"He was an easy guy to work with because he's so intelligent. I mean, how many guys in football actually go to Harvard and end up doing scouting? I mean, he could probably be doing bigger and better things in the world, but he loves his job and I love having him here with me."

Under O'Brien are Lance Newmark, who Quinn confirmed will remain the director of college scouting and will help run his first NFL Draft in that role, and Sheldon White, who will direct things on the pro side.

Newmark is in his 18th season in the Lions' personnel department. He was promoted from assistant director of college scouting last spring.

Quinn said he's known Newmark for a while on the scouting trail.

"Colleagues of mine around the league that I trust have said great things about him and so far the first couple weeks we've worked really well together," he said. "Lance is here."

Quinn seemed a little more ambiguous with the status of White, who served as the interim general manager for the second half of last season after Martin Mayhew was fired.

"Yeah, we're still evaluating everybody, so the decisions that were made so far are out there in terms of the staff changes and everyone else is still working," Quinn said when asked about White.

"The pro guys are back there (in Allen Park) working right now on free agency. You know, I thought that was the most prudent thing for them to kind of concentrate on rather than coming down here and look at the college guys. So, they're back there working on that stuff right now as we speak."