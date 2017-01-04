Bob Quinn talks Caldwell, playoffs and more

"So, I'm really happy with how that has gone. You know, making the playoffs is pretty difficult to do in this league, as a lot of coaches and front office people know. So, I was really glad to bring Jim back for next year and really excited about keeping the focus on Saturday night in Seattle."

On how tough it is to go to West Coast and play on short week: "It's challenging, but I think our players came in this week with a great attitude. Had good focus the last two practices. We'll play the games when the league tells us to show up and play them.

"We can't get angry at the league office for scheduling us two straight short weeks. We're just going to go out and play our best game of the season on Saturday night. I know everyone here in this facility is excited about it and ready to go out there."

On Matthew Stafford's injured finger: "I think I'll take a page out of coach Caldwell's book and ask you guys to check the injury report. He's actually not on the injury report this week. The first game or two he was getting used to how the finger was going with the glove, but I think he's done an outstanding job of working through it and he's looked good out there in practice this week."

On the play of his rookie class thus far: "I think we've got a number of guys that have contributed really from the start of the season. Taylor Decker started every game at left tackle and that's a pretty difficult feat for a rookie. He's done a real solid job. That position is a really hard position to play, and Taylor's done a good job of getting better every week kind of really studying his opponent and know what kind of game that he has to play each and every week because the defensive ends in this league come in all shapes and sizes and you can't always play the same game against these pass rushers.

"Graham Glasgow came in, we drafted him knowing he could play center and guard, and he has started both positions due to a couple injuries we've had upfront this season so that's been a really good nucleus up there.

"Joe Dahl, who we drafted in the fifth round along the offensive line, that's gotten some playing time of late, so we see a good future with him as well.

"A couple of the other guys, A'Shawn Robinson is really playing well for us. Antwione Williams is a backup linebacker and special teams player. Miles Killebrew. There's a number of guys and a few rookie free agents that have stepped up. Adairius Barnes. Jace Billingsley is on the roster now.