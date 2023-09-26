Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School the week five recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Meyer's Yellowjackets defeated the Oak Park Knights 25-20 to move their record to 5-0 for the 1st time since 2012. On Friday, September 29, the Yellowjackets travel to Royal Oak High School to take on the 2-3 Ravens in the 10th matchup all-time between these two programs.
Meyer is in his 34th season of coaching, his 19th season as a head coach and 1st season as a head coach at Avondale. He spent 14 seasons (7 playoff appearances) as the head coach at Walled Lake Central from 2005-18 and 4 seasons (3 playoff appearances) as the head coach at Livonia Clarenceville from 2019-22. In week 4, Meyer won his 100th career game as a head coach defeating Ferndale 37-12 and currently has an overall career record of 101-85.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Meyer to talk about the win against Oak Park and starting the season 5-0, his longevity in coaching high school football and how the game has changed since he started, and what it feels like to reach 100-win plateau. Meyer was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the
Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a
certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.