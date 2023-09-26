Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School the week five recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Meyer's Yellowjackets defeated the Oak Park Knights 25-20 to move their record to 5-0 for the 1st time since 2012. On Friday, September 29, the Yellowjackets travel to Royal Oak High School to take on the 2-3 Ravens in the 10th matchup all-time between these two programs.

Meyer is in his 34th season of coaching, his 19th season as a head coach and 1st season as a head coach at Avondale. He spent 14 seasons (7 playoff appearances) as the head coach at Walled Lake Central from 2005-18 and 4 seasons (3 playoff appearances) as the head coach at Livonia Clarenceville from 2019-22. In week 4, Meyer won his 100th career game as a head coach defeating Ferndale 37-12 and currently has an overall career record of 101-85.