Bill DeFillippo named High School Football Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Bill DeFillippo of Livonia Churchill High School the week six recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. DeFillippo's Chargers defeated Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA)-East Division opponent Livonia Franklin 42-14 to move to 6-0 on the season. In week #3, Churchill defeated No. 1 Belleville 28-21 for Belleville's first regular season loss since 2016. Currently, Livonia Churchill is ranked #2 in Division 2.
DeFillippo is in his 24th season coaching high school football and in his 9th season as a head coach at Livonia Churchill. He spent 10 years as an assistant at Ann Arbor Huron and 5 years as offensive coordinator at Livonia Churchill before taking over the head coaching reigns. DeFillippo's career record is 54-33 (62.1%) with six state playoff appearances. On Friday, October 8, Livonia Churchill travels to Dearborn to take on 5-1 Dearborn Fordson in KLAA East Division showdown.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Bill DeFillippo to talk about the positive impact his student-athletes are having off the field with Livonia elementary school students and athletes of Special Olympics. He was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.