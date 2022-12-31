Bears Roundup: Justin Fields continues to adapt and find ways to lead offense

The Detroit Lions (7-8) are coming off a tough 37-23 loss on the road to the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions were unable to stop the Panthers' rushing attack. The Panthers finished with a franchise-high 320 rushing yards. Running back D'Onta Foreman (165) and Chuba Hubbard (125) combined for 290 yards on the ground.

Offensively, the Lions couldn't get their own run game going, rushing for just 45 yards, with quarterback Jared Goff as the leading rusher (15). The passing game was much more efficient for the Lions as Goff threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

The loss to the Panthers makes the Lions' playoff push more difficult.

The Chicago Bears (3-12) are coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into halftime, the Bears led the game 10-6, but the momentum shifted in the Bills' favor after they received the ball in the second half. The Bills scored off a 33-yard run by Devin Singletary. The Bears had an opportunity to respond, but a fumble by running back David Montgomery led to another Bills touchdown.

The Bears could not stop quarterback Josh Allen, despite forcing three turnovers and limiting Allen to under 200 passing yards.

The key to winning this week's matchup will be who can stop the run. The Lions and Bears both gave up over 250 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last week.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns the last time these two teams squared off. Despite Fields' impressive performance, the Lions erased a 14-point deficit and secured the win, 31-30. Fields is one of eight NFL players to have eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing this season and the only quarterback to do so.

The Lions need to take away Fields' explosive playmaking ability and force him to make mistakes. Cornerback Jeff Okudah returned an interception for a touchdown in the last meeting, which turned out to be a critical turning point in the game. This past week was the first time the Lions' defense failed to force a turnover since Week 1.

The Lions are still in the hunt for the playoffs but need to win their remaining two games and get some help if they're going to clinch a spot. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears have pride and NFC North rivalry to play for.