Antwione Williams stood out against all levels of competition

But it was Williams' performance against West Virginia, SEC powerhouse Georgia and a 10-3 Bowling Green team in the GoDaddy Bowl that proved to NFL evaluators like Quinn that Williams could play at a very high level.

Williams recorded eight tackles and a tackle for loss vs. West Virginia

He had nine tackles at Georgia and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in a 24-17 overtime loss.

He recorded 10 tackles in a 58-27 win in the bowl game vs. Bowling Green.

"I felt that regardless of competition I always played really well," Williams said Tuesday. "I always stood out on the field regardless (if it was) West Virginia, Georgia or Bowling Green."

But he admitted those games vs. stiffer competition did play a part in helping him get to the NFL and Detroit.

"(Those games) made me feel like, myself, I could play with anybody," he said. "It was exciting because I performed at a high level when my team needed it most and (I) made a lot of plays."

Quinn said after drafting Williams in the fifth round earlier this month that Williams' size, speed, athleticism and instincts all jumped out to him on film.

"I'd say, we watched the film and when you watch that level of football, you really want the player to jump out, like he's dominating that level of competition," Quinn said.

"I thought he played very well at that level of competition and we really thought it would translate to our league to watch him on special teams, on defense. He's a versatile guy. He can blitz, he can cover, he can play the run, so at the end of the day we thought he was a good player to add."

The Lions took a little known linebacker named Tahir Whitehead out of Temple in the fifth round four years ago. After starting out on special teams, Whitehead developed into the team's starting SAM linebacker and enters this season as the likely starter in the middle at MIKE. Detroit could duplicate that success with Williams.

"I feel like I bring versatility," Williams said. "I can play anything that the coaches need me to play. I'm not just stuck to one position or learning just one thing.

"You need me to play MIKE this week, I can play MIKE. You need me to play SAM the next week, I can play SAM. I feel like I'm a versatile player and can play in space. I move really well ... and I can bring that boom, too."

The Lions don't view Williams as a MIKE as much as they do a SAM or a WILL. DeAndre Levy, Whitehead and Josh Bynes appear to be the top three linebackers at this point, but it's fair to say it's a pretty open competition at the SAM.