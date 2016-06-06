Abdullah pays tribute to Muhammad Ali

Ameer Abdullah was born almost 12 years after Muhammad Ali's last fight, and the only appreciation and memories the Detroit Lions' running back has of Ali's greatness and extraordinary ring brilliance are shaped from the videos and highlights Abdullah has seen.

But aside from what Ali accomplished in his legendary career, what Ali did in and out of the ring that made him a historic world figure left as much a mark on Abdullah as the punches he landed on opponents that made him a three-time heavyweight champion.

Ali, who died over the weekend at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, converted to the Islam faith in the 1960s. He refused induction into the Army as a conscientious objector, based on his faith.

Like Ali, Abdullah is a Muslim, and his appreciation for Ali extended beyond his dazzling boxing skills and showmanship. It was heightened by Ali's adherence to the principles of his faith.

Abdullah expressed his feelings in a statement released in response to a request by the Associated Press after Ali's death.

"Muhammad Ali is the greatest competitor there ever was," Abdullah said in the statement. "He challenged himself day in and day out to improve on his crafts. One of my favorite quotes of his is, 'Don't count the days, make the days count.'

"This relentless effort to improve is why Muhammad Ali was always a distant mentor for me. I try to replicate the drive he exemplified throughout his career, with everything I do in life because I believe it's that constant passion for improvement that makes champions.