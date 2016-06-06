Abdullah pays tribute to Muhammad Ali

Jun 06, 2016 at 04:30 AM

Ameer Abdullah was born almost 12 years after Muhammad Ali's last fight, and the only appreciation and memories the Detroit Lions' running back has of Ali's greatness and extraordinary ring brilliance are shaped from the videos and highlights Abdullah has seen.

But aside from what Ali accomplished in his legendary career, what Ali did in and out of the ring that made him a historic world figure left as much a mark on Abdullah as the punches he landed on opponents that made him a three-time heavyweight champion.

Ali, who died over the weekend at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, converted to the Islam faith in the 1960s. He refused induction into the Army as a conscientious objector, based on his faith.

Like Ali, Abdullah is a Muslim, and his appreciation for Ali extended beyond his dazzling boxing skills and showmanship. It was heightened by Ali's adherence to the principles of his faith.

Abdullah expressed his feelings in a statement released in response to a request by the Associated Press after Ali's death.

"Muhammad Ali is the greatest competitor there ever was," Abdullah said in the statement. "He challenged himself day in and day out to improve on his crafts. One of my favorite quotes of his is, 'Don't count the days, make the days count.'

"This relentless effort to improve is why Muhammad Ali was always a distant mentor for me. I try to replicate the drive he exemplified throughout his career, with everything I do in life because I believe it's that constant passion for improvement that makes champions.

"His devotion to the Islamic faith will always be an inspiration for me as a young Muslim."

Abdullah is aware of the scrutiny Muslims are under in America. There were questions about his faith at his press conference when the Lions drafted him in the second round in 2015. The questions were not adversarial in any way, but Abdullah was the only one of the Lions' seven draft picks who was asked about his religion.

In his statement to the AP, Abdullah spoke about the Islamic faith:

"As Muslims we are often the minority, especially in sports. Ali was a true ambassador for the Islamic community for his courage and devotion to his faith through very trying times.

"Recently there has been much criticism of the Islamic faith in the national perception, and as a professional athlete I look to examples such as Muhammad Ali, who carried himself with absolute dignity when standing up for his faith in trying circumstances.

"I want to wish his family and loved ones much peace, and also want to let them know his arms of influence have stretched across the world and have inspired so many.

"Long live the Champ."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising