Abdullah ditches the red jersey: 'It feels right'

Aug 20, 2016 at 11:18 AM
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Ameer Abdullah has ditched the red jersey.

For the first time since training camp started back in late July, Abdullah was out at practice without his "no contact" red jersey on.

"It feels right," he said afterward. "It feels natural."

Saturday's practice was a walkthrough in shorts and no helmets, and head coach Jim Caldwell wouldn't confirm that Abdullah's contact restrictions would be lifted this week, but the second-year running does appear to be trending in the right direction after joining his offensive teammates in their blue jerseys for the first time since training camp began.

Abdullah said he'd even like to play in Saturday's third preseason game in Baltimore, if allowed.

"I missed a lot of valuable snaps, so to get in there and be right up to speed with the guys who've been playing for a couple weeks now … is what I need to do."

Abdullah's had a long offseason of recovery and restrictions after undergoing shoulder surgery in January. But he understands why the team has taken a cautious approach to his contact so far in camp.

"Just taking care of the players," he said. "They understand that it's a process. You don't like to just throw people into situations where they can hurt themselves again. I appreciate how they handled me through this process and now it's my turn to return the favor and to do what I'm supposed to do."

Abdullah lead the Lions' run game last season in both carries (143) and yards (597), and enters this year as the No. 1 back on the depth chart.

After some confidence and fumbling issues early on during his rookie campaign a year ago, Abdullah became a consistent performer the second half of the season and averaged 4.7 yards per game over the team's final eight contests.

He's sat out both of the first two preseason games in which the Lions have struggled to run the ball consistently. Detroit is averaging just 3.1 yards on the ground at the midway point of the preseason.

"I'm presented with the opportunity of possibly playing this week, so if I am given the opportunity, I want to make the most of it," Abdullah said.

"I'm going to leave it all out on the field. Get my first true shot at it since January. And try to make a mark on that game."

NOTE: Rookie center Graham Glasgow sat out Monday's practice in a walking boot. Tight end Eric Ebron and receiver Golden Tate also sat out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising