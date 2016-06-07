A'Shawn Robinson getting promising early reviews in OTAs

"He is a big, powerful man," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Robinson. "He's still learning our techniques because he played a completely different style of football at Alabama than we teach here, but he picks up things fast.

"He has the athletic ability to do it, he has the strength and size to do it. It will be nice once we get into pads and he's really taking on blocks, you know, full-on taking on blocks, learning how to do that stuff. Then we'll see how good he is, but I think right now the early reviews are good."

The Lions ranked 19th against the run (113.0) last season, but improved to eighth against the run (92.3) over the last eight games of the season when Ngata got over some nagging injuries. Robinson is expected to step in and be a factor against the run right away, but how quickly can he become an element of what the Lions are hoping is an even stronger pass rush in 2016?

"Athletically, strength-wise, he's all the things we thought and he can do what we're going to need him to do," Austin said. "It's just a matter of getting him repetitions at it."

Austin said that when he watched Robinson at Alabama he saw a player who was powerful and could move, bend and redirect. He called it a "no-brainer" that he could adapt and play in his scheme.

As for Robinson, he considers himself a pretty flexible player and already likes what he's being asked to do in Austin's scheme.

"I love it, honestly," Robinson said earlier this offseason. "I think it's a great defense for me to be in. To come from two-gapping and be able to attack – it's amazing.