A CLOSER LOOK: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Player: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee.
Pick: Round 3, 68th overall.
Ht.Wt.: 6-3, 217.
Combine results: He did not work out because of medical reasons.
Stats: A transfer to Tennessee after three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker took over as Tennessee's starting quarterback immediately.
He played 24 games with 21 starts. Tennessee was 7-6 in Hooker's first season and 9-2 in the second. He had 58 TD passes against five interceptions in 2021-22 combined.
Bio: Hooker was near the end of an outstanding 2022 season when he went down with a torn ACL. That ended his season and seriously lowered his draft value.
Hooker showed some mobility at Tennessee, running for 1,046 yards and 10 TDs in two years.
Analyst's take: NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah made the following comment while watching video of Hooker throwing passes: "The accuracy, the ball placement, are pristine."
Tim Twentyman's take: "Hooker was an early Heisman Trophy favorite this past season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. He threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts. Jared Goff is the Lions' starter in 2023, but GM Brad Holmes wants to improve the depth behind him, and Hooker now adds competition for that backup job. Hooker led the nation's top offense (yards and points) with an FBS-best 9.53 yards per pass attempt. He also ranked second in pass efficiency (175.5) and seventh in completion percentage (69.6) in 2022."
Mike O'Hara's take: "Hooker has a lot of talent, and obviously a lot of desire to work on getting his injured knee healthy again. That's a winning combination – talent and desire – that Hooker will put to good use. His career is still in front of him."