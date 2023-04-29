Draft Coverage

A CLOSER LOOK: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM
HEADSHOT PLACEHOLDER
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee.

Pick: Round 3, 68th overall.

Ht.Wt.: 6-3, 217.

Combine results: He did not work out because of medical reasons.

Hendon Hooker photos

View photos of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
1 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's chased by Akron linebacker Bubba Arslanian (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
2 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's chased by Akron linebacker Bubba Arslanian (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Neyland Stadium is reflected in the face mask of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) before an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
3 / 20

Neyland Stadium is reflected in the face mask of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) before an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 3, 2023. Threw only five interceptions in 631 attempts at Tennessee, but did fumble 22 times. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
4 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 3, 2023. Threw only five interceptions in 631 attempts at Tennessee, but did fumble 22 times. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
6 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
7 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
9 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
10 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
11 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson all will make fan bases very happy on April 27, but the steal of the draft could end up being Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
12 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson all will make fan bases very happy on April 27, but the steal of the draft could end up being Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
14 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker warms up for the team's NCAA college football game Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
15 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker warms up for the team's NCAA college football game Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) escapes from Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
16 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) escapes from Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaps over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
17 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaps over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
18 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
19 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker celebrates a touchdown against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
20 / 20

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker celebrates a touchdown against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stats: A transfer to Tennessee after three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker took over as Tennessee's starting quarterback immediately.

He played 24 games with 21 starts. Tennessee was 7-6 in Hooker's first season and 9-2 in the second. He had 58 TD passes against five interceptions in 2021-22 combined.

Bio: Hooker was near the end of an outstanding 2022 season when he went down with a torn ACL. That ended his season and seriously lowered his draft value.

Hooker showed some mobility at Tennessee, running for 1,046 yards and 10 TDs in two years.

Analyst's take: NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah made the following comment while watching video of Hooker throwing passes: "The accuracy, the ball placement, are pristine."

Tim Twentyman's take: "Hooker was an early Heisman Trophy favorite this past season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. He threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts. Jared Goff is the Lions' starter in 2023, but GM Brad Holmes wants to improve the depth behind him, and Hooker now adds competition for that backup job. Hooker led the nation's top offense (yards and points) with an FBS-best 9.53 yards per pass attempt. He also ranked second in pass efficiency (175.5) and seventh in completion percentage (69.6) in 2022."

Mike O'Hara's take: "Hooker has a lot of talent, and obviously a lot of desire to work on getting his injured knee healthy again. That's a winning combination – talent and desire – that Hooker will put to good use. His career is still in front of him."

Related Content

news

Lions trade down, draft quarterback Hendon Hooker

With the 68th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select quarterback Hendon Hooker.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive back Brian Branch

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of defensive back Brian Branch.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of tight end Sam LaPorta.

news

Lions trade up, draft defensive back Brian Branch

With the 45th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive back Brian Branch.

news

Lions draft tight end Sam LaPorta

With the 34th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end Sam LaPorta.

news

Campbell excited to be in Detroit after clicking with Lions in Combine meeting

Linebacker Jack Campbell is excited to be in Detroit after clicking with the Lions in his formal Combine interview.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Detroit Lions selecting in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of linebacker Jack Campbell.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

news

Lions draft linebacker Jack Campbell

With the 18th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Jack Campbell.

Advertising