A CLOSER LOOK: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Tim Twentyman's take: "Hooker was an early Heisman Trophy favorite this past season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. He threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts. Jared Goff is the Lions' starter in 2023, but GM Brad Holmes wants to improve the depth behind him, and Hooker now adds competition for that backup job. Hooker led the nation's top offense (yards and points) with an FBS-best 9.53 yards per pass attempt. He also ranked second in pass efficiency (175.5) and seventh in completion percentage (69.6) in 2022."