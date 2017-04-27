 Skip to main content
A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Apr 27, 2017 at 04:17 PM

LB Jarrad Davis, Florida

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 238, as measured at the Combine.

Bio: Davis grew up in Georgia and was a defensive star at Camden County High School. He chose Florida over Clemson, Ole Miss, Auburn and Tennessee.

He was not held back as a true freshman at Florida in 2013. Davis played 13 games for the Gators and improved steadily throughout his stay. In 23 games his last two seasons he had 23 tackles for loss, with five sacks. He was known as a team leader and a strong locker room presence.

In nine starts in 2016 he had 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Ankle injuries hampered him as a senior, forcing him to miss four games. He was unable to work out at the Combine, but dazzled the scouts at Florida's Pro Day, as the results show.

Pro Day results: 4.58 and 4.60 seconds in two heats of the 40-yard dash; 38.5-inch vertical jump; 10-9 in the standing broad jump; 23 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Gil Brandt's take on Davis' Pro Day: "This is a very good player who should get drafted in Round 1."

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock's take: "This kid is all about playing with attitude. His read and react is excellent."

Scout's take: Versatility and football intelligence caused one scout to say Davis "can play all three (linebacker) spots." From Nolan Nawrocki's NFL Draft 2017 preview.

Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions needed help in the front seven on defense, and they're getting it in Davis. He's a versatile linebacker and can play across the board. He should contribute immediately and provide impact plays – something that was lacking all of last season.

Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions got zero impact plays from the linebacker position last year, and general manager Bob Quinn knew he had to come away with an impact player at the position early in this draft. Davis is super athletic and is a great character guy. He's a sideline-to-sideline player and should step in right away and contribute as a rookie.

Linebacker depth chart: Only MLB Tahir Whitehead is set as a starter after leading the team in tackles last year with 132 in 15 games. Also returning  -- Antwione Williams; Thurston Armbrister; Brandon Chubb (practice squad, 2016); Steve Longa (1 game, 2016, and practice squad).

Free agents added: Paul Worrilow -- 45 starts in four seasons with the Falcons; Nick Bellore – former Central Michigan standout, 94 games and 14 starts in six seasons with the Jets (2011-14) and 49ers (2015-16).

