A Closer Look: Darrell Bevell

Career highlights: Bevell won Super Bowl XLVIII as the offensive coordinator with Seattle. During a four-year stretch between 2012 and 2015 as Seattle's OC, Bevell's offense was top 10 in scoring each year and ranked in the top four in rushing each season. They were the No. 1 rushing team in 2014.

This past season with the Lions, Detroit tied a franchise record by scoring at least 20 points in 14 of their 16 contests.

Detroit connection: Bevell has run Detroit's offense the past two seasons and finished the 2020 season as the team's interim head coach the last five games. He was 1-4 over that stretch, though he was unable to coach Detroit's 47-7 loss to Tampa Bay Week 16 due to COVID-19 close contact protocols.

Quote: "Reflecting on it, like I said, I've been blessed, No. 1, to be in this role," Bevell said this week of his interim head-coaching role the last five games. "I've learned so much over a short period of time. I've had to deal with a lot in a short period of time. I think I've said it before that I learned that, (No.) 1, there's a great support system here around me. They've really helped me out and build me up. Then I have also learned that I can handle a lot.