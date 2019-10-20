5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Oct 20, 2019 at 06:54 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit had to turn the page rather quickly this week after a tough loss Monday night in Green Bay. Playing on Monday Night Football means they had a short week to prepare for a second consecutive division game as they host Minnesota at Ford Field later today.

The Lions have lost two straight close games to Kansas City and Green Bay, and are looking to right the ship and get their first division win of the season.

Minnesota comes in playing good football, having beaten the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles by a combined 36 points the last two weeks.

It should be a good one in Detroit today between the Lions and Vikings. Here are five things to watch out for in this contest:

VIKINGS' RUSHING ATTACK

One of the key matchups today will be Minnesota's potent rushing attack against a Detroit rush defense that's been inconsistent at best.

The Vikings enter the game with the league's third best rushing attack, averaging 159.0 yards per game. Minnesota is No. 1 in the NFL with 16.5 percent of their rushes going for 10-plus yards, and they have 31 such runs on the year.

Among all running backs with 50 or more carries, Dalvin Cook's 5.4 average per carry is second in the NFL to only Matt Breida (5.78). Cook's 796 scrimmage yards are the second most in the NFL.

Detroit's allowed at least 112 rushing yards in every game this year, and opponents are averaging 133.8 yards per game on the ground.

Minnesota wants to run the football and utilize a potent play-action pass game off of it. It will be crucial for the Lions to contain their ground game.

PROTECTING STAFFORD

In 18 games played against the Vikings in his career, quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 63 times, more than any other team he's played. That includes a 10-sack, 17-hit performance against the Vikings in a game last season. Minnesota has 17 sacks on the year, which ranks in the top 10 in the NFL.

The Lions have allowed only 10 sacks so far this season, which are the seventh fewest in the league. Minnesota defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen are a terrific duo, and the Vikings generate pressure from a lot of different angles with their pressure scheme.

Detroit will have to be able to run the football, protect upfront and get the ball out of Stafford's hands today.

Related Links

FINISHING DRIVES

Detroit was just 3-of-13 on third down in Green Bay and 1-for-3 in the red zone. They settled for five field goals. A repeat performance against Minnesota, who is playing some really good football on both sides of the ball coming in, isn't a recipe for success.

Detroit has to find a way today to be better in the red zone and take advantage of scoring opportunities. Minnesota's defense ranks 11th on third down (34.6 percent) and eighth in red-zone efficiency (50.0).

The buzzword for Detroit's offense this week has been "finish." Detroit failed to score a touchdown in either game against the Vikings last season. They'll need to score points and finish drives today.

Detroit Lions practice photos: Oct. 18, 2019

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) stretches during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 10

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) stretches during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) streches during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 10

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) streches during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 10

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) stretches during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) stretches during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 10

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 10

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 10

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 10

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

KERRYON JOHNSON WATCH

It's been an up-and-down start for Lions second-year running back Kerryon Johnson. He had the big game vs. Kansas City with 125 rushing yards, but his fumble on the 1-yard line in that game was returned 99 yards for a touchdown that was essentially a 14-point swing in an eventual 34-30 loss.

He couldn't hang on to a critical third down pass Monday in Green Bay that could have extended a drive late in Packers territory with the Lions holding a lead and looking to extend it.

Johnson has failed to rush for at least 50 yards in four of Detroit's first five games. He and the Jets' Le'Veon Bell are still the only two backs in the NFL with at least 60 carries that haven't rushed for a 15-plus-yard gain on the year.

This is the type of game and type of opponent where Johnson can make a statement. Green Bay's Aaron Jones rushed for 110 yards in a victory over the Vikings Week 2. No other individual rusher has gained more than 53 yards vs. Minnesota this season.

BIG PLAYS

There's the potential for some explosive plays for both of these offenses today. Minnesota has 30 plays on the year of 20-plus yards. Nine of those are runs (leads the NFL) and 21 are passes. Of those 20 plays, six have been touchdown plays.

The Lions have 25 20-plus-yard plays and have played one fewer game. Most of that is through the air, with Stafford pushing the ball down the field more than he ever has in his career.

Related Content

news

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas has Michigan ties, grew up a Lions fan

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas, who has Michigan ties and grew up a Lions fan, was excited to work with the Detroit coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, even though his week was cut short due to injury.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who stood out during Senior Bowl practices.
news

FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
news

Could Senior Bowl wide receivers be in Lions' offseason plans?

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said he hopes the team adds three WRs this offseason. Could any of the WR prospects at the Senior Bowl fit?
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the third day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson said he's spoken with head coach Dan Campbell multiple times about the open offensive coordinator position.
news

Lions getting a good look at top QB prospects at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions are getting a good look at some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft at the Senior Bowl this week.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the second day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Lions coaches encouraging Connor Heyward to embrace his versatility

Connor Heyward has experience playing running back and tight end, and the Lions offensive coaches are encouraging him to embrace his position versatility this week at the Senior Bowl.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's focus at the Senior Bowl this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Senior Bowl media session.
news

Staley leading the American Team at Senior Bowl this week

Duce Staley spoke with reporters Tuesday following his first practice as head coach of the American Team at the Senior Bowl.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practices.
Advertising