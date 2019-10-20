5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Detroit had to turn the page rather quickly this week after a tough loss Monday night in Green Bay. Playing on Monday Night Football means they had a short week to prepare for a second consecutive division game as they host Minnesota at Ford Field later today.

The Lions have lost two straight close games to Kansas City and Green Bay, and are looking to right the ship and get their first division win of the season.

Minnesota comes in playing good football, having beaten the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles by a combined 36 points the last two weeks.

It should be a good one in Detroit today between the Lions and Vikings. Here are five things to watch out for in this contest:

VIKINGS' RUSHING ATTACK

One of the key matchups today will be Minnesota's potent rushing attack against a Detroit rush defense that's been inconsistent at best.

The Vikings enter the game with the league's third best rushing attack, averaging 159.0 yards per game. Minnesota is No. 1 in the NFL with 16.5 percent of their rushes going for 10-plus yards, and they have 31 such runs on the year.

Among all running backs with 50 or more carries, Dalvin Cook's 5.4 average per carry is second in the NFL to only Matt Breida (5.78). Cook's 796 scrimmage yards are the second most in the NFL.

Detroit's allowed at least 112 rushing yards in every game this year, and opponents are averaging 133.8 yards per game on the ground.