5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Big plays in this game can literally come from anywhere, and with these two offenses struggling to score of late, big plays from either defense or special teams could swing the game.

These are two of the better special teams units in the NFL. In fact, the Vikings have three return touchdowns (two punt, one kickoff) on the season. Detroit's Andre Roberts has returned two punts back for touchdowns.

The Vikings' defense has intercepted 13 balls and brought two back for touchdowns. They've forced nine fumbles and scooped & scored once.

Detroit's Rafael Bush returned an interception 39 yards against the Jags last week to record Detroit's first defensive touchdown on the season.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE

Thanksgiving Day. National television. First place on the line.

Ford Field is expected to be loud to begin today's game, and it's imperative that the Lions keep them that way throughout by getting off to a good start.

The Lions are averaging just 4.3 points per game in the first quarter this year (19th in NFL), and have just three points in the first 15 minutes in their last three games combined.

"Number one, Thanksgiving Day games are really special here," Caldwell said this week. "There's no question about that and I think that our fans have been absolutely outstanding.

"They were great the other night (vs. Jacksonville). It's always a challenge to come in here and playing because of the fact that they will certainly give you some difficulty operating at the line of scrimmage.