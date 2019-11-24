5 things to watch: Lions vs. Redskins

REDSKINS YOUNG TRIO

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., second-year running back Derrius Guice and rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin are the future of the Redskins' offense.

McLaurin has three 100-yard receiving games on the season and trails only Seattle's D.K. Metcalf (595) for the lead in receiving yards among rookies. McLaurin has 566 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Guice missed most of last year and all of the beginning of this year due to injury. He was back for the first time last week since going on IR Week 1. He showed his explosiveness by catching a 45-yard touchdown pass against the Jets.

Haskins was named the starter just two weeks ago. He was 17-of-34 passing last week with a couple touchdowns and one interception. He's got a strong arm, and is willing to use it to chuck the ball down the field to some of his speedy weapons.

DRISKEL COMFORT LEVEL

Backup Jeff Driskel is expected to make his third straight start today in place of Matthew Stafford (back) at quarterback. Driskel looked much more comfortable running Bevell's offense last week against Dallas with a week to prepare and take first-team reps. He was thrust into the starting role over the weekend in Chicago two weeks ago.

He's settling into his role, and Bevell's had time to learn his strengths and weakness, and tailor a scheme that tries to accentuate those strengths. Driskel completed 58 percent of his passes last week – you'd typically like to see that over 60 percent – and threw two touchdowns to Marvin Jones Jr. and rushed for another. The biggest thing was he didn't turn the ball over, and gave the Lions a chance to win the game.