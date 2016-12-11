5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

**

The Bears may be 3-9 in the standings, but their defense is much better than their record would indicate. They rank in the top seven in the NFL in total defense (326.8) and passing defense (220.3).

DT Akiem Hicks (6 sacks), NT Eddie Goldman, and OLBs Willie Young (7.5) and Floyd (7.0) are all playing very well right now. Really, their entire front seven has been good of late.

Detroit's defense hasn't allowed a team to score more than 20 points in any of their last six games. It's the first time they've done that since the final six weeks of the 1991 season.

Third downs and turnovers are going to be big keys today. The Bears won both the turnover battle and were better on third down in the first matchup.

OFFENSIVE HEALTH

Will Detroit have their full complement of weapons on offense?

Running back Theo Riddick (wrist) missed practice time this week and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Center Travis Swanson (concussion) won't play after missing practice all week. He was ruled out on Friday.

Backup running back Dwayne Washington was also listed as questionable on the injury report with an ankle injury.

Zach Zenner, who ran well last week in New Orleans, and newly signed Joique Bell, could play big roles if Riddick or Washington are inactive or limited in any way today.

Rookie Graham Glasgow will likely step in for Swanson at center, with second-year guard Laken Tomlinson inserted back into the starting lineup at guard.

Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. missed last week's game with a thigh injury, and is also questionable after being limited all week.

Inactives will be released at 11:30 a.m. this morning.

LEVY BACK?

Ever since linebacker DeAndre Levy returned to practice the week before the Jacksonville game, there's been speculation as to when he might return to game action.

Levy's been inactive in all three games – Jaguars, Vikings and Saints – since returning to practice.

He looked to be more involved in the open portion of practice, but was still listed as limited all week. He was questionable coming in.