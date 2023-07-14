2023 training camp preview: Safety

Twentyman's take: Getting Walker back is big for this defense. He's one of the defensive leaders and he was missed last year after going down with an Achilles injury Week 3. He's another 100-plus tackler to add to that group alongside linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn now has really good depth at safety and the ability to develop some creative packages utilizing a diverse skill set at the position with multiple players being able to play both safety spots, nickel and in the box.

The Lions only played Dime defense (six defensive backs) about three percent of the time last season. The league average was around 10 percent. I wouldn't be surprised if that percent goes up this year with their new-found versatility and depth in the secondary.

Detroit ranked 30th in pass defense last season, allowing 245.8 yards contest through the air on average, so it's no surprise general manager Brad Holmes made reshaping the secondary his biggest priority this offseason. The additions of Gardner-Johnson and Branch, along with the return of Walker plus Joseph entering Year 2 after a terrific rookie campaign, should go a long way in helping Detroit be much more consistent in the back end of their defense in 2023.

By the numbers:

3rd: Joseph is only the third rookie in NFL history since at least 1999 to total four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

4: Detroit was tied with Kansas City, Philadelphia and Buffalo with four red zone takeaways in 2022.

6: Interceptions for Gardner-Johnson last season in 12 games, which tied for the league lead.

25: Percentage of 3rd and 10-plus conversions the Lions' defense allowed last season, which ranked 29th in the league.

60: Completions of 20-plus yards for Lions opponents last season. That was the third most allowed in the NFL.