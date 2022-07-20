2022 training camp preview: Safety

Twentyman's take: Walker is a good young player with a versatile skillset, but better ball production is really going to make a big difference for him. Walker had some chances for a few more interceptions last season, but let them slip through his grasp. It's been a focus for both him and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant this offseason.

Elliott was an under-the-radar signing that I think will pay dividends in Detroit. He's been a starter the last two seasons for one of the most consistent defenses in the league, and that's what he brings most to the Lions' defense – consistency. He's kind of a do-it-all safety, and I think that will play well next to Walker in Glenn's defense.

The Lions allowed 59 completions of 20-plus yards last season, and opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 96.5 on attempts that traveled at least 21 yards in the air. That's an area where Detroit has to be better defensively, along with their overall team tackling.

The safeties in Glenn's defense are not only the last line of defense, but they're also tasked with being playmakers. The Lions need more difference-making plays from Walker, Elliott and the rest of that unit if this defense is going to take the next step.

Walker was the Week 18 NFC Defensive Player of the Week after he tallied 13 tackles and a game-sealing interception in Detroit's 37-30 win over Green Bay. The Lions are looking to get more of those performances from Walker in 2022.

By the numbers:

5: Interceptions last year for Joseph in his first full year as a starter for the Illini.

14: Opponent rushing plays of 20-plus yards in 2021, tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

14: Career tackles for loss for Walker, third most by a Lions defensive back in team history.

49: Elliott blitzed 49 times for the Ravens in 16 games in 2020. Don't be surprised if that's part of his game here in Detroit.

105: Total tackles by Walker last season to lead the Lions. It was his second straight season with at least 100 tackles. He was one of only five safeties in the NFL last year with at least 100 tackles, one interception and one sack.