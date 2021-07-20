2021 training camp preview: Safety

Twentyman's take: It was a pretty underperforming group as a whole last year for the Lions. The position allowed 13 touchdown receptions in their coverage area, per Pro Football Focus statistics. Walker received his lowest grade from Pro Football Focus, and was credited with allowing a completion percentage of 73.5 in his coverage area with seven touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of 142.6.

Marlowe gets an opportunity to compete for a starting spot, and the hope is he's an upgrade over Harmon.

I expect Walker to be better in 2021, but the real wild card is Harris, who is entering his third season. Can new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn get the most out of Harris, a former third-round pick?

Moore, Price, Elliott, Holder and Igwebuike all have NFL experience, and Amos will try to make his mark in camp as a rookie. Overall, there's depth at safety, but the Lions need much better play across the board at the position if the secondary is going to be better than it was a year ago.

By the numbers:

73: Opponent plays of 20-plus yards, which ranked 28th in the NFL.

112.4: Passer rating for opposing quarterbacks against the Lions' defense last year.

190: Combined tackles for Walker the last two seasons.