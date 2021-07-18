2021 training camp preview: Cornerback

Best competition: Three starting spots.

There are a lot of new faces in the cornerback room, and how the pecking order works itself out could be one of the better position competitions come training camp.

Last year's first-round pick, Okudah, seems pretty secure at one of the two outside starting spots, but like anyone else, he'll have to earn the job in camp.

Where it gets interesting is the other outside cornerback spot where Oruwariye and Dunbar rotated opposite Okudah during the offseason. Melifonwu will try to throw his hat into the competition in camp as well. Could we see a surprise performer in Brown, Jacobs or Parker?

Another good competition is expected to take place between the veterans Ford and Elder for the starting nickel corner spot. Both have a lot of experience, and both ran with the first-team defense at points in the offseason.

Twentyman's take: The message from this new coaching staff to Okudah this offseason has been to just be himself and not try to live up to being the No. 3 overall pick. It seems like Okudah has appreciated that message, and he's extremely motivated to play good football in 2021 after an injury-plagued rookie campaign. Okudah had surgery in December to repair a core muscle injury, and says he feels better than he has in years. If he can stay healthy, we should expect a significant uptick in production from him in year two.

Detroit's most consistent cornerback last season was Oruwariye, who will have to compete with Dunbar and others to keep his starter role. Oruwariye doesn't get enough credit for how consistent he played last year. It will be hard to supplant him.

Between Okudah, Oruwariye, Dunbar and Melifonwu, the Lions have terrific speed and length at the position, and finally some good depth, which is always a plus.