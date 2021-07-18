training-camp-news

Presented by

2021 training camp preview: Cornerback

Jul 18, 2021 at 09:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

On the roster: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mike Ford, Corn Elder, Alex Brown, Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker

Key losses: Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman, Tony McRae, Darryl Roberts

Table inside Article
Name Games Tackles TFL PD INT
Jeff Okudah 9 47 4 2 1
Amani Oruwariye 16 53 1 7 1
Quinton Dunbar^ 6 30 2 5 1
Ifeatu Melifonwu* 10 54 3 6 1
Mike Ford 9 12 0 1 0
Corn Elder^ 16 40 1 3 0
Alex Brown^ 0 0 0 0 0
Jerry Jacobs* 4 17 1 0 0
AJ Parker* 9 40 3.5 4 1

*college stats ^with another team

Best competition: Three starting spots.

There are a lot of new faces in the cornerback room, and how the pecking order works itself out could be one of the better position competitions come training camp.

Last year's first-round pick, Okudah, seems pretty secure at one of the two outside starting spots, but like anyone else, he'll have to earn the job in camp.

Where it gets interesting is the other outside cornerback spot where Oruwariye and Dunbar rotated opposite Okudah during the offseason. Melifonwu will try to throw his hat into the competition in camp as well. Could we see a surprise performer in Brown, Jacobs or Parker?

Another good competition is expected to take place between the veterans Ford and Elder for the starting nickel corner spot. Both have a lot of experience, and both ran with the first-team defense at points in the offseason.

Twentyman's take: The message from this new coaching staff to Okudah this offseason has been to just be himself and not try to live up to being the No. 3 overall pick. It seems like Okudah has appreciated that message, and he's extremely motivated to play good football in 2021 after an injury-plagued rookie campaign. Okudah had surgery in December to repair a core muscle injury, and says he feels better than he has in years. If he can stay healthy, we should expect a significant uptick in production from him in year two.

Detroit's most consistent cornerback last season was Oruwariye, who will have to compete with Dunbar and others to keep his starter role. Oruwariye doesn't get enough credit for how consistent he played last year. It will be hard to supplant him.

Between Okudah, Oruwariye, Dunbar and Melifonwu, the Lions have terrific speed and length at the position, and finally some good depth, which is always a plus.

There are still some question marks, but on paper, the group appears to have been upgraded, and we should see some really good competition in camp.

By the numbers:

2: Touchdowns allowed by Elder last season in 232 coverage snaps in the slot.

7: Interceptions recorded by the Lions' defense last season, tied for second fewest in the NFL.

97 & 98: Melifonwu's vertical jump of 42 inches at Syracuse's pro day was in the 97th percentile for the position. His broad jump of 134 inches was in the 98th percentile. Athletically, Melifonwu was one of the more gifted corners in the draft.

125.2: Opponent passer rating against Detroit last season on throws that traveled 20-plus yards in the air.

2,114: The total number of yards after the catch allowed by the Lions last season, fifth most in the NFL.

Quotable: "I think going forward, definitely have that on my mind and definitely something that's really going to fuel my hunger this offseason," Okudah said of his inconsistent 2020 season. "Not necessarily trying to prove everyone wrong, just trying to prove a lot of people right."

Related Content

news

2021 training camp preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman previews the quarterback position heading into training camp practices.
news

Lions to welcome fans back to 2021 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 15th-straight year beginning July 31.
news

Reeves-Maybin continuing to develop his game on defense

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is continuing to develop his game by playing to his strengths.
news

Decker on signing extension: 'I just appreciate everyone believing in me'

Left tackle Taylor Decker is looking forward to staying in Detroit after signing a multi-year contract extension with the Lions.
news

Rookie John Penisini working to make an impression

As a late-round draft pick, defensive lineman John Penisini is trying to catch up quickly in the limited time he has to show coaches what he can do.
news

With Bawden on IR, Cabinda could earn a role at fullback

With Nick Bawden on Reserve/Injured, converted linebacker Jason Cabinda could earn a role at fullback.
news

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays

Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed Monday that coordinator Cory Undlin will be calling defensive plays for the Lions.
news

O'HARA: Blough benefitting from spending a full offseason with Lions

Getting down to basics with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and QBs coach Sean Ryan this offseason was invaluable for second-year quarterback David Blough.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

Lions look to have another potential playmaker in rookie Quintez Cephus

The Detroit Lions have a lot of playmakers at the wide receiver position, and they might just have another one in rookie Quintez Cephus.
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Advertising