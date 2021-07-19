2021 season preview: Lions at Seahawks

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Location: Lumen Field

Week/Date: Week 17, Sunday Jan. 2 at 4:25 p.m.

TV/radio: FOX/97.1 FM

Livestream: Detroit Lions Mobile App

Previous matchup: Oct. 28, 2018: The Seahawks defeated the Lions 28-14 at Ford Field.

Why this game matters: The Seahawks are making their annual playoff run, and they had some offseason turmoil regarding QB Russell Wilson's level of faith in the organization.

Losing to the Lions could put a serious dent in Seattle's playoff hopes. And that could lead to another offseason of speculation about Wilson's future in Seattle. Winning is the best elixir to heal wounds and hurt feelings.

This is the Lions' final step in running the gauntlet of four games against teams in the powerful NFC West. It started in the opener against the 49ers and continued against the Rams in Week 7 and the Cardinals in Week 15. How the Lions fare against the best in the West will be a key part of their evaluation. – Mike O'Hara

Crucial matchup: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. Lions CB Jeff Okudah.

The core muscle injury Okudah played through the first half of last season affected him the most when he tried to flip his hips and get to full speed running with receivers on go routes down the field. Metcalf is probably the best deep-ball receiver in the game playing with a quarterback in Russell Wilson who is one of the best deep-ball throwers.

Okudah is healthy going into the season, and hopefully he stays that way heading into this tough late-season matchup. – Tim Twentyman

Rookie watch: Lions rookie defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has extra motivation to perform well against the Seahawks.

It's a homecoming game for Onwuzurike, who was a three-year player at the University of Washington. The Lions drafted him in the second round and 41st overall, and many draft analysts felt he could have been a first-round pick based on his college performance.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke highly of Onwuzurike, saying: "He has an explosive first step and very quick hands against the pass."