2020 training camp preview: Special teams

Key loss: Sam Martin (punter)

Best competition: Who wins the punting job?

We'll see if Wirtel can push Muhlbach for the long snapper job, but the tighter competition heading into training camp practices is likely to be who emerges as the team's punter after Martin left for Denver in free agency.

Fox was signed to the practice squad at the end of last season after the team was impressed with the strength in his leg in a tryout. Lions general manager Bob Quinn didn't draft a punter this year, which is a good indication the team feels pretty good about Fox's potential.

The Lions did sign Siposs, a former Aussie Football League player and former Auburn punter, after the draft to compete with Fox, but Fox is probably the more polished NFL punter heading into camp.

Twentyman's take: Wirtel was one of the best long snappers in college last season at Iowa State, but there have been many challengers to Muhlbach's reign as the Lions' long snapper over the years and he's easily retained his job. The Lions will have to start thinking about a replacement, but knowing how hard Muhlbach works when he sets his sights on playing another year, he'll be hard to supplant in that role in 2020.