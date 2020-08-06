2020 training camp preview: Quarterback

Best competition: Who wins the backup role?

Daniel, 33, is a veteran who's seen a lot of football, been in a lot of meetings and mentored a lot of starters throughout his years as a career backup. He's 2-3 as a starter, completing 149 of 218 passes for 1,430 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Daniel went 1-2 as a starter with the Chicago Bears the past two seasons, beating the Lions on Thanksgiving in 2018. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, completing 73 percent of his passes in that contest.

Blough started five games for the Lions as a rookie out of Purdue to end last season after Stafford (back) and Driskel (hamstring) went down with injuries. He lost all five of those starts, completing 54 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and six interceptions. He did, however, get some valuable experience that might help him compete against Daniel for a backup role.

Twentyman's take: Stafford was having arguably his best season last year before a back injury wiped out the second half of his season. Detroit was still 3-4-1 with Stafford playing so well through the first eight games, so improving the league's last-ranked defense has been a priority.

Stafford liked playing in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system last year, which utilized play action and emphasized Stafford's ability to push the ball down the field in the passing game. In year two together, it's fair to expect even more in the passing game in 2020. Stafford has all three of his top receivers back from last season, and we should see second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson be a bigger part of the offense. The Lions also think they've improved the run game this offseason with the addition of some explosive runners and physical linemen. The offense should be pretty good in 2020, as long as Stafford can stay healthy.