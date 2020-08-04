2020 training camp preview: Offensive line

Best competition: Who starts at the two guard spots?

Joe Dahl started at left guard last year, and you have to think he has a leg up to start there again heading into training camp. But the Lions did draft Jackson and Stenberg in back-to-back picks in the third and fourth rounds in this offseason's NFL Draft. Those rookies will try to make their mark early on and push for playing time.

Wiggins and Aboushi combined to play 581 snaps last season. The two veterans have 124 games and 72 combined starts under their belts. There's a lot of trust there from the coaching staff. Those two vets aren't just going to step aside and let the youngsters take their playing time without a good fight.

Benzschawel is a second-year player out of Wisconsin the team developed last year and liked the way he progressed. They even spent the time to teach him how to play center. Garnett is a former first-round pick out to prove he has something left in the tank on a one-year contract in Detroit.

Twentyman's take: The competition for the two starting guard spots alongside Decker (left tackle), Ragnow (center) and Vaitai (right tackle) will be interesting to watch throughout camp. There's a good mix of veteran and young talent there.

The Lions' offense is in its second year under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Bevell wants to be more balanced and more consistent running the football in 2020 than he was in his first season in Detroit. Run blocking is Vaitai's strong suit. Jackson and Stenberg developed a reputation in college being stout run blockers too. I wonder if that will play a part in deciding which two players are the best fit at left and right guard. If I was to make a guess heading into camp, I'd probably lean toward Dahl and Jackson getting the nods, but it will be a tightly contested battle throughout camp.