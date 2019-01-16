2018 Position Breakdown: Tight ends

Free agents: Both Willson and Toilolo are unrestricted free agents this season. I expect the Lions to try and bolster arguably their weakest position on offense via free agency and the draft.

Tyler Eifert and Jared Cook are a couple veteran names scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in March.

Draft: This draft class is pretty loaded at tight end. It's so good that it could challenge the 2006 class that saw nine tight ends taken in the top 100 picks. There might not be three tight ends taken in the first round, like in 2017, but overall, it's a very deep class.

The pre-draft process will sort out the order, and there could be more names that emerge as top candidates, but Noah Fant (Iowa), Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama), T.J. Hockenson (Iowa), Kaden Smith (Stanford), Dawson Knox (Ole Miss) and Caleb Wilson (UCLA) are some of the names that head the class.

MVP: Toilolo's 21 receptions on the year were the second most of his career. He showed he could make some plays in the passing game toward the end of the year, and has a large catch radius with his big frame. It will be interesting to see if he and the Lions have any talks in free agency about coming back.

Most improved: There really wasn't much improvement, not only from last year to this year, but also throughout the course of this past season. Most would have hoped to see major improvements from Roberts, but injuries and inconsistencies derailed that.

Quotable: "Back in March, we talked to basically every tight end on the free agent market and tried to get those guys here," Lions GM Bob Quinn said after the season. "Some we were close on and some we weren't. Some got paid an exorbitant amount of money that didn't really produce this year, so we made a run at those guys.