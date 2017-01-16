2016 Position Breakdown: Wide receiver and tight end

Jones Jr. averaged 16.9 yards per reception, which was the fifth-highest average in the NFL. Though his production tapered off the second half of the season, he proved he could provide Detroit's offense chunk plays.

Tate produced his third-straight season with at least 90 catches, and led all NFL receivers with 635 yards after the catch.

Boldin found the fountain of youth in year 14 of his NFL career as he notched eight touchdowns, which led the team and tied for the third-most in his career. It was also the most since he had 11 with Arizona in 2008.

Eric Ebron continued to see his numbers improve in his third season. He set career highs for catches (61) and yards (711), though his one touchdown was a considerable drop-off from the five he posted last season.

Andre Roberts and TJ Jones did a nice job as the No. 4 and No. 5 receivers, making plays when given opportunities to do so.

The bad: Drops were a key issue throughout the season for Detroit's pass catchers. The Lions finished with the third-most drops in the NFL (28) and the fourth-worst drop percentage (6.7).

Detroit's receivers and tight ends accounted for 24 of those drops. Not included in that total were key drops by Ebron (2), Tate and Jones. Jr. in Detroit's 26-6 loss to Seattle in the playoffs.

Ebron's seven drops in the regular season led the team.

There were also times this season when Detroit's receivers struggled to get open vs. press coverage. As they struggled to do so, they saw more and more of it.

Key stat: While Tate led all receivers in yards after the catch, the Lions as a team finished fourth (2,228) behind the Saints (2,439), Falcons (2,382) and Patriots (2,334).

A big part of Jim Bob Cooter's scheme is getting playmakers in space and letting them do what they do best, which is make defenders miss.

That total was with Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, two of the Detroit's best run-after-the-catch performers, missing a combined 21 games.

Free agents: Boldin and Roberts are unrestricted free agents.

Boldin told reporters after Detroit's loss in Seattle that he'd like to play a 15th season. He ended up being one of GM Bob Quinn's best free-agent signings, becoming a security blanket for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the middle of the field, and leading the team with those eight touchdown receptions.

Roberts played in 24 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps this season, primarily as the No. 4 receiver, but made the most of his opportunities when given a chance. A number of those 14 receptions were late in games in crucial moments.

His 12.3 average per punt return ranked second in the NFL behind only Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (15.2). His two punt-return touchdowns were tied for the league lead.

Reserve tight ends Matthew Mulligan, Clay Harbor and Tim Wright are all unrestricted free agents.

TJ Jones is an exclusive rights free agent.

Draft: This isn't an eye-popping class of receivers, but there's good quality at the top with prospects that should hear their name in the first couple rounds.

Clemson's Mike Williams and Western Michigan's Corey Davis, two big, physical receivers with speed, lead the group.

JuJu Smith-Shuster (USC), John Ross (Washington), Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) and Dede Westbrook (Oklahoma) round out the top of the class.

Alabama's O.J. Howard is considered the only first-round talent at the tight end position. It seems unlikely the Lions would be in the market for a tight end that high in the draft, but who knows.