10 takeaways from Cooter & Pasqualoni

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter spoke to the media Tuesday.

Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Lions defensive backs were in good position to make plays on all three of Seattle's touchdown catches last week. Pasqualoni will continue to work on the techniques and fundamentals in practice this week associated with getting the ball on the ground or picking it off in those situations. Just like a linebacker has to take on and shed blocks, there are techniques for defensive backs to make those plays. It will be worked on this week at practice.

2. Rookie right guard Frank Ragnow is going to get his first playing experience against Minnesota's diverse defensive scheme that features a lot of double A-gap blitz looks. Ragnow has obviously seen some of those looks this season, but not as much as he will Sunday vs. the Vikings. Cooter said it will be important this week for Ragnow to know the rules they have when playing those looks and execute at a high level.