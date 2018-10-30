10 takeaways from Cooter & Pasqualoni

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter spoke to the media Tuesday.
Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:
1. Lions defensive backs were in good position to make plays on all three of Seattle's touchdown catches last week. Pasqualoni will continue to work on the techniques and fundamentals in practice this week associated with getting the ball on the ground or picking it off in those situations. Just like a linebacker has to take on and shed blocks, there are techniques for defensive backs to make those plays. It will be worked on this week at practice.
2. Rookie right guard Frank Ragnow is going to get his first playing experience against Minnesota's diverse defensive scheme that features a lot of double A-gap blitz looks. Ragnow has obviously seen some of those looks this season, but not as much as he will Sunday vs. the Vikings. Cooter said it will be important this week for Ragnow to know the rules they have when playing those looks and execute at a high level.
3. What impresses Pasqualoni the most about Damon Harrison? His flexibility and athleticism for a 355-pound man. Sometimes guys that big can be stiff and not able to bend. Not Harrison, who Pasqualoni says plays with terrific leverage because of that ability.
4. The Vikings got Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen back last week after he missed more than a month taking care of a mental health issue. Griffen's return obviously gives the Vikings' pass rush a big boost, but it was Griffen's ability to play the run and affect an opponent's run game that really seemed to impress Cooter.
5. Pasqualoni admitted the lack of turnovers has been frustrating. The Lions have just six all year, the second fewest in the league. He's hoping they get hot, and the turnovers start to come in bunches as they keep grinding and practicing trying to get the ball out.
6. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has just three catches over the last two weeks. He's still playing good football, according to Cooter, it's just been a matter of one-on-one matchups they've liked and tried to exploit at other spots. The good thing about Golladay is no matter if catches one pass or six passes, he's still the same player in terms of his preparation and demeanor the following week.
7. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen leads the NFL with 925 receiving yards. He's had eight straight 100-yard receiving games to open the season. The thing Pasqualoni said was most impressive about Thielen is his ability to make awkward catches. That makes him have a huge catch radius for his quarterback.
8. Left tackle Taylor Decker missed the final couple series last week due to an injury. We'll know more about his status for this week on Wednesday, but Cooter thought rookie Tyrell Crosby "did just fine" filling in for Decker last week. He's done a nice job being ready to play, and Cooter would expect more of the same if called upon again.
9. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a different quarterback than Russell Wilson in terms of athleticism and mobility. Pasqualoni is busy Tuesday trying to tailor a rush to the strengths of Cousins. It's especially imperative the Lions are able to make Cousins uncomfortable this week with the skill position weapons he possesses.
10. Running back Kerryon Johnson caught six passes for 69 yards last week, as the Lions continue to test all of his abilities. He proved last week that being a factor in the passing game can be part of his repertoire.