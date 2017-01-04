10 takeaways from Austin & Cooter

1. When asked about Detroit's struggles in the third quarter, Cooter admitted third quarters haven't been kind to his offense. He's even gone back and looked at the tape and wondered if it was a situation where he's simply being out-adjusted. He doesn't believe that to be the case, though. They aren't creating enough first downs and holding onto the football for whatever reaso, mostly execution. Cooter knows the third quarter has been a real problem area for this team, and says things have to turn around if Detroit's going to make a run in the playoffs.