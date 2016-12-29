10 takeaways from Austin & Cooter

2. The reason Cooter said he went away from running back Zach Zenner in the second half last week, despite Zenner rushing for 64 yards in the first half, was because he doesn't think playing a running back 70 snaps a game is a good idea. Zenner played a lot in the first half. The Lions were going to mix and match him and Washington in the second half. Cooter never got a chance to go back to Zenner in the second half, however, because by then the score got out of hand and they had to start throwing the ball.

3. Austin says he's encouraged by the fact that cornerback Darius Slay has returned to the practice field this week, even if it's been in limited fashion. "Always encouraged and happy when you have your good players out there," he said.

4. The Packers lead the NFL with 12 takeaways over their last three games. Cooter explained Green Bay's defense as having a trapping style. Their corners trap routes and they overload their blitz. A quarterback starts to feel pressure and gets the ball out of his hands too early and allows their corners to make plays on the ball. "I think they're really good, really talented," Cooter said. "The scheme is good."