10 takeaways from Austin & Cooter

2. Detroit's defense has been much better the last five weeks, holding opponents to 20 points or less in their last five contests. What's caused the improved play? Solidifying their run fits and run gaps, which has held opponents down in the run game and forced them to be one dimensional.

3. Veteran receiver Anquan Boldin has the complete trust and faith of Cooter, who said he's never seen another player catch more footballs in tight windows than Boldin. Boldin leads the Lions with six touchdown receptions.

4. The Lions have been better against the tight end position of late, something Austin attributes to some of his sub packages with more safeties on the field. Austin said those safeties, including rookie Miles Killebrew, are more suited to cover tight ends.

5. Cooter and the Lions are still evaluating the left guard spot. Rookie Graham Glasgow and Laken Tomlinson, the team's first-round pick last year, have both received reps there in recent weeks. After losing his starting spot a few weeks ago, Tomlinson has worked his way back into the lineup the last couple weeks. He played 44 percent of the snaps vs. Minnesota on Thanksgiving. That spot seems to be open for competition.