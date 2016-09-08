10 takeaways from Austin & Cooter

2. Cooter has really given ownership of this offense to quarterback Matthew Stafford. He said Thursday that the whole thing runs through Stafford. They discuss plays, concepts and what each one likes. He said it's valuable having that kind of relationship with the quarterback.

3. Austin has been around some pretty special football players throughout his time in the NFL as an assistant coach. So where does Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah rank among that list? "This guy is as fine a football player as I've been around," Austin said. That's pretty high praise for Ansah, who led the NFC with 14.5 sacks last year.

4. The Colts have a new defensive coordinator in Ted Monachino this season. It adds a layer of intrigue to the game plan for Cooter as tries to figure out how the Colts will try and attack his offense.

5. Tavon Wilson is the starting strong safety to begin the season because of his tackling, physicality and play in the box over the course of the preseason.