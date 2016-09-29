10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will we see more of Washington?

20man: The injuries certainly don't help. Any defense is going to feel the loss of missing its two best players.

The stuff that's got me perplexed, however, is the miscommunication and blown coverage we've seen early on. There was actually a play in last week's game where three defenders were covering a tight end. How does that happen? We've seen too many big plays by opposing offenses in just three games.

The defense has played well in stretches – in the first half vs. the Colts, for three quarters vs. the Titans and in the second half last week vs. the Packers – but they have yet to play a complete 60-minute game.

Defenders need to be in the right spots and communicate better with each other. Austin can't be a voice in everyone's helmet telling them what to do.

Safety Glover Quin told me Wednesday that the defense needs to play faster and stop second-guessing itself. Just go out and ball.