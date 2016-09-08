10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Why keep only 4 wide receivers?

20man: You really have to take the preseason for what it is – a glorified scrimmage.

There is no game planning, and most of the things shown from a scheme perspective are pretty vanilla.

Certainly, there are trends in the preseason that can raise an eyebrow, like the first-team offense not scoring a touchdown in nine possessions, but I don't worry about too much that goes on in the preseason from a team standpoint. It's more about individual performance and development than winning and losing.

Always keep in mind that the Lions were 4-0 in the preseason in 2008. We all know how that season ended. That's proof you can't judge a team by the preseason.

@ttwentyman what do you think the purpose is for only carrying 4 receivers? #10Questions — Devon Plecas (@Dragon_BallD) September 7, 2016

20man: A little surprising, but I think one factor might be some of the other receiving weapons the Lions have at running back and tight end.

Running backs Theo Riddick (80 receptions last year) and Ameer Abdullah can catch the ball out of the backfield and also play in the slot, which could have been a factor.

The expectation is that tight end Eric Ebron will also be a big part of the passing game when he returns to the field.