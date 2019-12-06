10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Why did Lions bring Johnson back to practice?

20man: Injuries to both feet the last two years look to have taken a toll on Daniels, though it finally appears he's moved on from the foot injury that kept him out of five games here in Detroit this year. He isn't on the practice report this week. He's got four games to show he can be an impact player and the Packers weren't wrong to move on from him.

Right now, Daniels has four tackles and one sack in seven games. That's probably not the impact the Lions were hoping for, but again, injuries have played a role, and now he's got four games left to make more of an impact.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He's had an up and down year. Opposing passers have a 110.0 passer rating and three touchdowns throwing his way this year. He's missed the last couple games with a rib injury.