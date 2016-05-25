10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will get the most catches?

20man: It's hard for a fourth-round rookie draft pick to come into this league and make an immediate impact. The game is so much bigger and faster at this level, especially out wide and down the field in the secondary.

I believe veteran Rafael Bush is the favorite in the clubhouse to earn a starting spot next to Glover Quin, but it's a wide-open competition with Killebrew and Tavon Wilson, among others, certainly in the mix.

Bush hasn't shown that availability is his best ability over the last two seasons. He missed 21 games due to injury over that span and has played in all 16 games just once over a six-year career.

Injuries could force the Lions to turn to Killebrew early, unless he just has a spectacular camp, which is always a possibility.

@ttwentyman What's the thought process behind not adding to the stable of RBs? Are they counting on Zenner to be the short-yardage/power RB? — Mike Joiner-Hill (@MikeJH_316) May 23, 2016

20man: The Lions added veteran Stevan Ridley (5-11, 220) in free agency and drafted Dwayne Washington (6-1, 223), both of whom can be between-the-tackles runners in this offense.

Watch film on Washington and you'll see he's a no nonsense runner. He gets north and south and can be a short-yardage back with big-play potential because of his size and speed. Ridley can run up in there too. Zenner's also a guy they can use in those situations because he's good at finding creases.