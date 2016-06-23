10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which rookie impressed the most?

20man: Good question. There are plenty of candidates.

On offense: Abdullah. He's going to get every opportunity to carry most of the load for the Lions' rushing attack. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry the second half of last season when the offensive line simplified some blocking schemes and played more consistently.

The Lions should be better upfront as a run-blocking unit with Decker at left tackle, Tomlinson with a year under his belt, Warford in better shape and Reiff moved over to right tackle. That should benefit Abdullah and the run game.

On defense: I'm going with Haloti Ngata. That might be an odd selection to some, but the 2015 version of Ngata wasn't exactly himself. It took a little time to adjust to his new environment and a new scheme after the trade. Then he got hurt early on. He didn't take part in training camp until the final week because of a hamstring injury. Then, injuries to his shoulder and calf early in the season limited him even more. The calf injury forced him to miss two games.

Ngata told me this offseason that he's feeling great and is very comfortable with both the scheme and his surroundings. He's even taken on more of a leadership role in the defensive line room. Watching him out at practice this offseason, I can see the difference. I'd expect Ngata to be a big factor in the middle of the defense from the very first snap this year.

@ttwentyman Lions have two excellent gunners. What is your overall view of Lions special teams? — Billy Barnes (@billy4967) June 22, 2016

20man: I'm hurt you don't already know my answer to this, Billy. I just wrote about it. My best answer is this link.

20man: The current top four are Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Jeremy Kerley and TJ Jones. That fifth spot is where it gets interesting.

Veterans Andre Caldwell, Andre Roberts and Corey Fuller are certainly in the mix. Caldwell looked good during OTAs and minicamp. Roberts brings a strong element to special teams.

Undrafted rookies Jay Lee and Quinshad Davis will have an opportunity to impress as well.