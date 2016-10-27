10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Where do Lions stand at LB after trade?

20man: Decker has been good at left tackle, and Riley Reiff moving to the right side has made that side better, but I believe the biggest difference has been Travis Swanson's improved play at center. He's been very steady in the middle of the offensive line, and that's made a big difference.

Swanson is currently the fifth-highest graded center by Pro Football Focus, and has been just as good a run blocker as he's been a pass blocker. He's given up just one sack and one quarterback hit in seven games.

Quarterbacks can't enjoy pressure coming at them right in their face, and I've seen far less of that this season. Swanson is one of the reasons for that.

@ttwentyman can we already say this draft class from bob quinn is a win? I feel like these rookies has improved the lions immensely — Matthew Lawrance (@matt3lawrance) October 26, 2016

20man: I typically hold off judgment on a draft class until after its third year. I've seen it too many times when a rookie has a spectacular year and then regresses in year two. I've also witnessed it go the other way, when it takes some time for a rookie to adjust to the league, but after he does, he takes off.

I would say the potential of this class being very good is evident:

Taylor Decker looks to be the real deal at left tackle.

A'Shawn Robinson has started to make plays after an adjustment period to the scheme and technique.

It's taken less than half a season for third-round pick Graham Glasgow to assume a starting role along the offensive line.

Miles Killebrew has seen his role increase steadily in sub packages on defense.

Antwione Williams has been a steady contributor on defense. He played 28 snaps at linebacker last week and was in on the Matt Jones fumble.

Anthony Zettel has been pressed into duty because of injury. He made a huge play to knock a fumble that was headed out of bounds back into play late in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia game that helped the Lions win.

Dwayne Washington has carved out a role in Detroit's backfield with his unique blend of size and speed.