10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What's next for Kerry Hyder?

20man: I believe you are referring to the situation in the second quarter after Theo Riddick caught a pass and was tackled at the 1-yard line. The Lions ran up to the line of scrimmage to run a play, trying to catch the Colts in their nickel defense, but the ref wouldn't let them snap it.

I went back and watched the play, and it appears to be an error by the officials. The rule states that if the Lions substitute personnel on the play, the Colts have to be given an opportunity to substitute as well. I think that's what happened on the play. The problem is the Lions never substituted. Stafford should have been allowed to snap the ball and run a play.

The Colts ended up calling timeout after trying to get players in and out of the game.

It all worked out for the Lions in the end. They put their goal line package in after the timeout, and Dwayne Washington scored two plays later.