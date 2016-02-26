10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What position should Lions target in free agency?

20man: I have six I'd focus on:

Haloti Ngata, DT: Ngata battled through some injuries early in the season but came on strong the second half of the year. He was a big part of the defense being much better against the run the last two months of the season.

Isa Abdul-Quddus, S: The Lions defense was better when Abdul-Quddus, 26, took over starting duties at strong safety the second half of the season. He has good speed, he can cover and he's a better tackler than most probably thought he'd be.

Tahir Whitehead, LB: The Lions have a need at middle linebacker and Whitehead has shown he can be productive there. He's versatile, and was one of the defense's most consistent performers the second half of the season.

Tyrunn Walker, DT: Walker broke his leg and dislocated his ankle Week 4 in Seattle. The Lions had big plans for Walker in 2015 after signing him to a one-year deal last offseason. He's smart and versatile. If he comes back good as new, he'd be a good re-signing at a position of need.

Jason Jones, DE: Jones is a versatile defender that does a good job setting the edge in the run game. His 4.5 sacks were third on the team behind Ziggy Ansah (14.5) and Devin Taylor (7.0).