10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What is the Lions' top draft need?

20man: It's a need, especially if you consider that Fells is on a one-year deal and the team has yet to decide if they're going to pick up the fifth-year option in Ebron's rookie contract.

This is such a good tight end draft class. It features a number of players that both catch and block well. Like you mentioned, Ebron's strength is as a pass catcher and Fells' is as a blocker. What if you could get a multi-dimensional young player that could do both at an above-average level? What would that add to this offense?

Also consider the predicament the Lions have found themselves in recently when Ebron's suffered an injury. He's missed eight games in his first three seasons due to injury and has yet to play a full 16-game schedule. They've struggled from that spot when he's been out.

Quinn also knows the value of having two or three good options at the position from his days in New England.

20man: That is kind of hard to predict, but here's five who have a shot:

1. Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois: Great size (6-4, 218) and speed (4.50) coming off an 87-catch, 1,156-yard, eight-touchdown season.

2. Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida: Started the Gators' first eight contests in 2016, collecting 53 tackles (four TFL, three sacks). He's been plagued by injuries his whole college career, which could drop him into Day 3.

3. George Kittle, TE, Iowa: Ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds at Combine at 6-foot-4, 247 pounds. Had 22 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns last season.

4. James Conner, RB, Pitt: Physical runner at 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, who set a school record by rushing for 229 yards in the Little Caesars Bowl against Bowling Green. Had 799 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.