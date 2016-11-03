10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What does Banks bring to Lions?

20man: Through eight games, the Lions have given up 50 receptions for 517 yards and eight touchdowns to tight ends. Houston tight ends caught 10 passes for 94 yards and a score last week.

Head coach Jim Caldwell said after last week's game that the main goal was stopping receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller on the outside. In doing so, they knew there would be more opportunities inside, and were counting on single defenders winning their matchups vs. Houston's tight ends, which they didn't do.

"We still have to get better," Caldwell said. "That's the key, but I do think that our guys did a nice job on the two guys (Hopkins and Fuller) that we really wanted to make certain we slowed them down a little bit."

The problem for Teryl Austin is that it hasn't just been one player who's struggled defending the position. Linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Josh Bynes, as well as safeties Tavon Wilson, Rafael Bush and Miles Killebrew all have had issues.

There's no quick fix when we're talking about that many players.

@ttwentyman Even with Slay, Levy, and Ngata back and Ansah fully healthy what is the ceiling for this defense? #10Questions — Usman Syed (@UAMSyed) November 2, 2016

20man: It's hard to say because we haven't seen all four on the field together and healthy since Week 1.

If Levy returns healthy, and Ansah becomes more of his disruptive self, the defense should improve against the pass. I'd certainly hope so, at least.

Levy's very good at covering the underneath routes, which have plagued the Lions all season. Detroit currently ranks 19th in pass defense (259.4 yards per game).

@ttwentyman how will the tie games the last two weeks affect the NFC playoff race? 3 NFC teams now with a x-x-1 record #10questions — Double Dee (@DGarraston) November 2, 2016

20man: There's a lot of season to go, but the ties certainly do have a chance at gumming up the standings. Tiebreakers and playoff scenarios could play a big factor later on.

Here's what the NFC playoff picture looks like right now:

No. 1 Cowboys (6-1, NFC East)

No. 2 Vikings (5-2, NFC North)

No. 3 Seahawks (4-2-1, NFC West)

No. 4 Falcons (5-3, NFC South)

No. 5 Packers (4-3, Wildcard)

No. 6 Giants (4-3, Wildcard)

In the hunt:

No. 7 Eagles (4-3)

No. 8 Redskins (4-3-1)

No. 9 Lions (4-4)

The Lions own tiebreakers with Philadelphia and Washington. They still have to play Minnesota twice, Green Bay once (at home), New York on the road and Dallas on the road on Monday Night Football Week 16.