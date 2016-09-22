10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Is Abdullah eligible to return?

20man: Ansah didn't practice Wednesday due to the ankle injury he suffered on the third play of the game last week.

It's something we'll have to monitor this week and see how the Lions designate him on Friday's injury report for the game in Green Bay.

I certainly don't expect him to be 100 percent, even if he plays. If he doesn't play, Kerry Hyder could take his place in the starting lineup. All Hyder's done through the first two weeks of the season is lead the NFC in sacks with three.

@ttwentyman I just have a quick question. Bigger surprise? Lions run game success or WR drops vs the Titans? — Nick Coscarelli (@CoscarelliNick) September 20, 2016

20man: I've been on record as saying the run game would be better this year in Abdullah's second season and with some of the changes they made upfront along the offensive line.

The seven drops last week by Lions pass catchers was certainly a surprise to me. Against the Titans, Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Anquan Boldin each had two and Riddick had one. That's a remarkably high total for four players that have proven over the years to be pretty sure-handed.

Last week was a bit of an anomaly and I don't expect it to be a trend moving forward.